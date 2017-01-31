Business tax credit up to 45% for south (2)

Rome
31/01/2017
Rome, January 31 - A tax credit for businesses that renew plant in southern Italy has been raised to up to 45% for small businesses, according to a government amendment to a decree on the Mezzogiorno now at the House budget committee. Sardinia has been included in the new measure. For large firms the credit rises from 10% to 25%, for medium-sized ones it goes up to 35% and for small businesses it rises to 45%. The 2017 budget has earmarked 617 million euros for the purpose. The government has pledged to try to revive the lagging economy of Italy's underprivileged south, the Mezzogiorno. photo: Mezzogiorno Minister Claudio De Vincenti
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online