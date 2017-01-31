Rome

Palermo named Italy culture capital 2018 (3)

'We defend culture of welcome' says mayor Orlando

Palermo named Italy culture capital 2018 (3)

Rome, January 31 - Palermo has been picked as Italian culture capital for 2018, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced after the selection by a jury led by Bocconi University Professor Stefano Baia Curioni. The other finalists were Alghero, Aquileia, Comacchio, Ercolano (Herculaneum), Montebelluna, Recanati, Settimo Torinese, Trento and a group of northern Sicilian towns. "We've all won," said a jubilant Palermo mayor, Leoluca Orlando. "The most significant cultural asset we uphold is the culture of welcome. We support the right of all human beings to be and remain different, but to be and remain the same". The jury's citation said "the candidacy is backed by an original project, of high cultural value, great humanitarian scope, strongly and generously aimed at inclusion, permanent training, the creation of capacity and citizenship, without neglecting the valorisation of the heritage and contemporary artistic production". It said "the project is supported by the principal local institutional and cultural actors and also envisages infrastructural events able to leave a lasting and positive mark. "The elements of governance, public-private synergy and economic context, then, help strengthen its sustainability and credibility". photo: Palazzo delle Aquile

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Il video del rogo in via T. Cannizzaro

Il video del rogo
in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme
in via T. Cannizzaro

di Salvatore De Maria

Meningite, muore 50enne

Meningite, muore 50enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive