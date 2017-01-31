Pescara

Almost all Rigopiano victims died instantly (2)

Deadly impact say doctors

Pescara, January 31 - The 29 people who died after an avalanche hit the Rigopiano Hotel in Abruzzo almost all died instantly and the few among them who survived the impact did not do so for long, judicial sources said Tuesday as details of autopsies filtered out. Medical examiners have 60 days to deliver their findings but it is already clear that virtually all the victims were knocked unconscious and died when the avalanche struck - from internal injuries, crushing and asphyxiation among other things. The avalanche that struck the luxury spa resort hotel killed 29 people and injured eleven others. There were 11 survivors, two of whom were outside the hotel when the avalanche struck and nine of whom were pulled from the rubble over days, including all four children.

