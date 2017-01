Palermo named Italy culture capital 2018 (2)

Rome, January 31 - Palermo has been picked as Italian culture capital for 2018, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced after the selection by a jury led by Bocconi University Professor Stefano Baia Curioni. The other finalists were Alghero, Aquileia, Comacchio, Ercolano (Herculaneum), Montebelluna, Recanati, Settimo Torinese, Trento and a group of northern Sicilian towns. "We've all won," said a jubilant Palermo mayor, Leoluca Orlando. "The most significant cultural asset we uphold is the culture of welcome. We support the right of all human beings to be and remain different, but to be and remain the same". photo: Palazzo delle Aquile