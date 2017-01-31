Winter Olympics for over 50s in Trentino

Trento, January 31 - The first edition of a winter sports competition organised by '50&Più', an association supporting and promoting socialisation among seniors, opens in the Paganella ski area in the northern autonomous province of Trento on Wednesday. The competition has been dubbed the 'Winter Olympics of the over 50s'. Participants in the five-day event in Andalo will compete in three disciplines, slalom, cross-country skiing and snow shoe trekking, with competitors grouped according to age. "The Winter Olympics are the natural extension of the '50&Più' Olympics, which reached their 23rd edition last September. "This success confirms the desire of people over 50 to practise sport in the proper manner, measuring themselves against members from all over Italy," '50&Più' President Renato Borghi said. The association 50&Più already has 330,000 members across Italy. Photo: Paganella ski area at Andalo