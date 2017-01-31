Moretti, Elia get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster (2)

Lucca, January 31 - Former Italian rail chief Mauro Moretti and former head of rail network company RFI Michele Mario Elia were sentenced to seven years each Tuesday for the June 29 2009 rail disaster at Viareggio which killed 32 people. Prosecutors had requested 16 years for Moretti and 15 for Elia. The defendants including 33 individuals and nine companies were charged with rail disaster, multiple manslaughter, culpable fire and culpable injuries. The disaster occurred when a freight train derailed and the gas it was carrying exploded into a fireball engulfing the station and nearby areas of the coastal Tuscan town.