Cinema: Career Golden Bear for Milena Canonero (2)

Four-time Oscar winner to be honoured in Berlin

Berlin, January 31 - Italian costume designer Milena Canonero will receive a Golden Bear for career achievement at the 67th Berlin Film Festival running in the German capital from February 9 to 19, organisers said Tuesday. Turin-born Canonero, 71, has won four Oscars - for Barry Lyndon, Chariots of Fire, Marie Antoinette and The Garnd Budapest Hotel - and been nominated for nine others.

