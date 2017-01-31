Trump putting EU in tough spot - Tusk

Brussels, January 31 - The advent of Donald Trump "puts the European Union in a difficult situation, with the new Administration which seems to be calling into question the last 70 years of American foreign policy," EU PResident Donald Tusk said in a letter calling an EU summit in Valletta Friday. Tusk cited the "worrying statements" of Trump in favour of Brexit and saying he was sure other countries would leave the Union. Tusk said there were also risks to the EU from China and Russia and said urgent action was needed to stem migrant flows from Libya.