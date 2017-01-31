Aosta prosecutor 'got gifts and cash' - judge (3)

Aosta, January 31 - Aosta prosecutor Pasquale Longarini, arrested for graft, received gifts including dairy products and a trip to Morocco as well as cash in exchange for favouring a businessman friend who was also arrested, a preliminary investigations judge said Tuesday. She said Longarini acted in a "reckless and inopportune way" and his relations to the business world were "a web that has to be probed in depth". The judge said dairy businessman Gerardo Cuomo, an accountant by trade, was "dangerous" and a flight risk. Police are probing Longarini's suspected links to other businesspeople. Lomngarini's attorney Claudio Soro on Tuesday did not comment the arrest of his client the previous day on charges of improperly inducing third parties to give or promise money or other commodities in an investigation coordinated by Milan prosecutors. "We have no comment at this time", Soro said, adding that no date has yet been scheduled for his client's questioning by Milan prosecutors. Longarini, who acted as the city's chief prosecutor, is currently under house arrest. Cuomo, a leading cheese producer in the Val d'Aosta region around Aosta, has also been arrested as part of the probe. According to investigators, Longarini provided confidential information to Cuomo to help him solve judicial and administrative problems in exchange for the promise of benefits. Longarini was the prosecutor, together with colleague Stefania Cugge, in the investigation that led a court of first instance in 2004 to sentence Anna Maria Franzoni to 30 years in jail for the murder of his three-year-old son Samuele, a sentence that was cut to 16 years by an appeals court and confirmed by the supreme Cassation Court. Longarini's attorney also worked on the high-profile case as the lawyer of Franzoni's neighbors in the Val d'Aosta town of Congne. The arrested prosecutor also coordinated investigations in the early 1990s that led to the arrest of Val d'Aosta Governor Augusto Rollandin on charges of vote-rigging and of illicitly granting regional funding to public transport companies. Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday called for early elections in Aosta and in the region, saying the arrest unveiled a "rotten" scenario in Val D'Aosta. Speaking at a press conference in front of the city's central court to comment the arrest, the leader of the anti-immigrant, anti-euro party said that "crime controls entrepreneurial activities and politics" in the region.