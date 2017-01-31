Monti rejects Renzi 'Dracula' depiction

Rome, January 31 - Former premier Mario Monti on Tuesday rejected ex-premier Matteo Renzi's depiction of him as implementing a 'Dracula'-like taxation programme. "Me a Dracula...I feel sorry for Renzi, he should be more modest," said Monti, a former European trust-buster who was premier from late 2011 to early 2013, enacting shock therapy on an ailing economy and pulling Italy back from the brink of a Greece-style crisis. Monti also came out against an early election and said "Renzi should not run things for himself". In other remarks, Monti said US President Donald Trump was founding a "Nationalist International" and said the EU should not accept his nomination of Ted Malloch as US ambassador to the EU.