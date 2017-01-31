Mother pimps daughter, 12, for 5 euros (2)

Salerno, January 31 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old woman near Salerno on suspicion of pimping out her 12-year-old daughter to an elderly man for 5-15 euros a time for four months last year, from June till September. The woman, police said, sometimes phoned the man pretending to be her daughter by changing her voice and offering to meet him. The woman is also accused of extorting some 4,000 euros from a second man, 47, with whom she allegedly had paid sex recently. She allegedly threatened to tell the man's wife about the sex and the fact that he was the father of a second daughter of the woman being probed. The 12-year-old daughter has been taken to a children's shelter and a judge has named an expert to take care of her.