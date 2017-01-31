Salerno

Mother pimps daughter, 12, for 5 euros (2)

Took her to elderly man for 4 mths

Mother pimps daughter, 12, for 5 euros (2)

Salerno, January 31 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old woman near Salerno on suspicion of pimping out her 12-year-old daughter to an elderly man for 5-15 euros a time for four months last year, from June till September. The woman, police said, sometimes phoned the man pretending to be her daughter by changing her voice and offering to meet him. The woman is also accused of extorting some 4,000 euros from a second man, 47, with whom she allegedly had paid sex recently. She allegedly threatened to tell the man's wife about the sex and the fact that he was the father of a second daughter of the woman being probed. The 12-year-old daughter has been taken to a children's shelter and a judge has named an expert to take care of her.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Il video del rogo in via T. Cannizzaro

Il video del rogo
in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme
in via T. Cannizzaro

di Salvatore De Maria

Meningite, muore 50enne

Meningite, muore 50enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive