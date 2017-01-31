Milan

Gay man poses as father of woman's child

Three indicted for altering kid's civil status

Milan, January 31 - A gay Pavia lawyer, his Albanian partner, and an Albanian woman have been indicted for allegedly altering the civil status of a child born of the women shortly after she married the lawyer, judicial sources said Tuesday. The lawyer is accused of marrying the woman under false pretences and pretending to be the baby's father so as to get a child he could raise with his partner.

