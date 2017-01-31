Rome

Renzi eyes early elections despite threat of PD split

D'Alema says splinter party would get over 10%

Renzi eyes early elections despite threat of PD split

Rome, January 31 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi seems intent on pushing for early elections despite the threat that this could cause a split within his centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Renzi, who stayed on as leader of the party after quitting as premier in December following the rejection of his flagship Constitutional reform in a referendum, is said to be looking to try to win back his old job in April or, perhaps more realistically, June. Premier Paolo Gentiloni, also a PD member, took over the helm of government last month and his cabinet is almost identical to that of Renzi's. Some PD members are against early elections, saying a party congress needs to be held first so it can consider the direction it needs to take following the No vote in the referendum. There has also been talk about the need to harmonize the election systems used for the Lower House and the Senate before returning to the polls. But Renzi said Monday that he would not call for an early congress, adding he was asked not to do so after he quit as premier and would respect the timeframe given in the party statute. Ex-premier Massimo D'Alema, a member of a rebel PD minority, warned that this would be the last straw for many on the left of the party who campaigned for a No vote in the December referendum. "The reaction would be to prepare another (electoral) list the day that Renzi asks Gentiloni to quit to hold elections, without changing the election law," D'Alema said. "And if the left forms a new party, it will get over 10% of the vote. I've had research done".

