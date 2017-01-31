Rome

23 cited for clock-in fraud in Viterbo

Suspects illegally claimed benefits worth 1.3 mn, police

23 cited for clock-in fraud in Viterbo

Rome, January 31 - Finance police in Viterbo on Tuesday notified 23 people, including doctors and nurses employed by the Belcolle Hospital in the Lazio city, that investigations against them for aggravated fraud against the State have been completed. One of the 23 people investigated, a nurse, has also been suspended following the probe coordinated by Viterbo prosecutor Paolo Auriemma. The employees are accused of clocking in fraudulently only to go about their business after police placed security cameras, followed the suspects and checked their phone records to determine the employees' whereabouts. The employees are also accused of fraudulently requesting benefits worth a total of over 1.3 million euros for working overtime and for medical examinations they never carried.

