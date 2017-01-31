Alfano says no to growth-depressing moves (3)

Rome, January 31 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of Rome passing measures that could threaten growth after the European Commission requested an adjustment in its structural deficit. "It's an important moment because we are returning to the path of growth and so we can't let them put sandbags on the path of growth," Alfano said on the fringes on a conference for industrial employers association Confindustria. "Our response can only be negative... we cannot accept a budget that depresses the glimmers of growth". The European Commission has asked Italy for an extra budget cut equivalent to 0.2% of GDP, or about 3.4 billion euros, or risk an infringement procedure. Premier Paolo Gentiloni and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan have also come out against what they called an "extemporaneous" supplementary budget that would cramp growth potential. They have stressed the need for the EU to take into full consideration the extra costs Italy has had to bear for recent earthquakes in central Italy. Italy must reply to the EC's letter by tomorrow outlining the measures it means to take.