Brussels

EU court says asylum can be denied over terror links

Even if applicant has not committed specific acts

EU court says asylum can be denied over terror links

Brussels, January 31 - The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled that an asylum request can be rejected if the applicant has links to a terror network. The ruling stated that applications can be denied even if asylum seekers have not personally committed, instigated or commissioned specific terror acts, if they have provided support to a terror group. The case concerned Mostafa Lounani, a Moroccan citizen who was sentenced to six years in jail by a Belgian court in 2006 for taking part in the activities of a Belgian cell of the Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group (MICG), a network sending volunteers to Iraq. Louhani had applied for refugee status on the grounds that he risked persecution if he were sent back to Morocco.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Il video del rogo in via T. Cannizzaro

Il video del rogo
in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme
in via T. Cannizzaro

di Salvatore De Maria

Meningite, muore 50enne

Meningite, muore 50enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive