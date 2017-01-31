EU court says asylum can be denied over terror links

Brussels, January 31 - The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled that an asylum request can be rejected if the applicant has links to a terror network. The ruling stated that applications can be denied even if asylum seekers have not personally committed, instigated or commissioned specific terror acts, if they have provided support to a terror group. The case concerned Mostafa Lounani, a Moroccan citizen who was sentenced to six years in jail by a Belgian court in 2006 for taking part in the activities of a Belgian cell of the Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group (MICG), a network sending volunteers to Iraq. Louhani had applied for refugee status on the grounds that he risked persecution if he were sent back to Morocco.