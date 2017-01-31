Draghi calls for EU financial integration

Rome
31/01/2017
Rome, January 31 - European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi on Tuesday called for the integration of financial markets in Europe as the "fundamental objective" of the euro-system, as well as a priority for the stability of prices. Opening a joint conference of the ECB and European Commission in Frankfurt - "Into the future: Europe's digital integrated market" - Draghi added that financial integration is "essential" to the good functioning of the single currency.
