Jesus mingled with people but not for popularity says pope

Vatican City, January 31 - Pope Francis on Tuesday said Jesus was "always in the middle" of a crowd, "without a security detail", "not because he was looking for popularity" but rather to be close to the people, during a homily at the Santa Marta residence where he lives in the Vatican. "Jesus looks at each one of us ... watching our big problems, our big joys, as well as the little things, because he is close", he "is not afraid of big things but also takes into account small ones", the pontiff also said in the homily, parts of which were broadcast by Vatican Radio.