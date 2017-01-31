Vatican City

Jesus mingled with people but not for popularity says pope

Francis says Christ has no 'security detail'

Jesus mingled with people but not for popularity says pope

Vatican City, January 31 - Pope Francis on Tuesday said Jesus was "always in the middle" of a crowd, "without a security detail", "not because he was looking for popularity" but rather to be close to the people, during a homily at the Santa Marta residence where he lives in the Vatican. "Jesus looks at each one of us ... watching our big problems, our big joys, as well as the little things, because he is close", he "is not afraid of big things but also takes into account small ones", the pontiff also said in the homily, parts of which were broadcast by Vatican Radio.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Suicida il comandante della stazione dei carabinieri

Il video del rogo in via T. Cannizzaro

Il video del rogo
in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme
in via T. Cannizzaro

di Salvatore De Maria

Meningite, muore 50enne

Meningite, muore 50enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive