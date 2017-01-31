Alfano says no to growth-depressing moves

Rome, January 31 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of Rome passing measures that could threaten growth after the European Commission requested an adjustment in its structural deficit. "It's an important moment because we are returning to the path of growth and so we can't let them put sandbags on the path of growth," Alfano said on the fringes on a conference for industrial employers association Confindustria. "Our response can only be negative... we cannot accept a budget that depresses the glimmers of growth".