Rome

Alfano says no to growth-depressing moves

Foreign minister comments on EC demands for budget adjustment

Alfano says no to growth-depressing moves

Rome, January 31 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of Rome passing measures that could threaten growth after the European Commission requested an adjustment in its structural deficit. "It's an important moment because we are returning to the path of growth and so we can't let them put sandbags on the path of growth," Alfano said on the fringes on a conference for industrial employers association Confindustria. "Our response can only be negative... we cannot accept a budget that depresses the glimmers of growth".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Trattativa stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Trattativa Stato-mafia, Riina accetta di parlare

Il video del rogo in via T. Cannizzaro

Il video del rogo
in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme
in via T. Cannizzaro

di Salvatore De Maria

Meningite, muore 50enne

Meningite, muore 50enne

Imprenditore ricattato dopo notte con due donne

Imprenditore ricattato dopo notte con due donne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive