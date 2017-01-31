86 detained in Camorra drug operation in Naples (2)

Naples, January 31 - Carabinieri police in Naples on Tuesday detained 86 people suspected of being members of a clan of the local Camorra crime syndicate on drug trafficking and dealing charges, aggravated by the mafia-style method, according to DDA anti-mafia investigators in the port city who conducted the probe. The suspects are accused of being members of the Puccinelli clan that operates in a district called Rione Traiano, which is considered its stronghold. According to investigators, entire families working for the clan prepared and sold cocaine, hashish and marijuana in bunkers with a video surveillance system that had been illegally built in public housing. Armed members of the clan also allegedly patrolled squares where the drug was sold, as well as the roads of access to the district with "checkpoints" to direct buyers and alert pushers if police arrived, investigators also said.