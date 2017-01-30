Raggi hails 'historic' budget OK (2)

Rome
30/01/2017
Rome, January 30 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Monday hailed the "historic" approval of the city's budget as it was set to be OK'd, "the first among Italian major cities, including Milan". She said her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had inherited "critical issues from the past, and we have brought legality". Raggi is under pressure from an abuse-of-office and false-statement probe into the hiring of her former right hand man's brother, after a string of hiring failures and amid claims of inaction.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online