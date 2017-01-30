Rome

Raggi hails 'historic' budget OK (2)

Rome, January 30 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Monday hailed the "historic" approval of the city's budget as it was set to be OK'd, "the first among Italian major cities, including Milan". She said her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had inherited "critical issues from the past, and we have brought legality". Raggi is under pressure from an abuse-of-office and false-statement probe into the hiring of her former right hand man's brother, after a string of hiring failures and amid claims of inaction.

