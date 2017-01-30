Caserta

'Scarface' villa becomes center for youth with mental issues

Renovation completed in Casal di Principe

'Scarface' villa becomes center for youth with mental issues

Caserta, January 30 - A ceremony was held on Monday to mark the end of works for the renovation of a villa in "Scarface" style built by Walter Schiavone, brother of the Casalesi Camorra boss Francesco Sandokan Schiavone. After its seizure and acquisition by the town council, it will within two months become a sports and rehabilitation center managed by the Caserta health center for youth suffering from mental issues. The Campania region provided 1.3 million euros for the works, which were carried out as part of an agreement that Agrorinasce - a consortium that in charge of 160 assets seized in the Caserta area - signed with Naples' Università della Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, which carried out the rehabilitation, the Casal di Principe town council, the Caserta prefect's office and the local health authority. Numerous magistrates took part in the ceremony.

