Soccer: Bonaventura season may be over after tendon op (2)

Milan, January 30 - AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura's season may be over after the 27-year-old Italy midfielder snapped a tendon and had an operation with a recovery time of at least four months, Milan said Monday. 'Jack' Bonaventura, who came from Atalanta in 2014 and has scored 16 goals in 85 appearances for the Rossoneri, has eight Italy caps.