Renzi 'imposes split without congress' - D'Alema (2)

New party wd get over 10%

Rome, January 30 - Former premier Massimo D'Alema, leader of a Democratic Party (PD) minority that often opposes PD leader and former premier Matteo Renzi said Monday that without a congress "it will be Renzi who will split off, who will impose a break". He said "we want a congress because the PD is a great party that has had repeated political defeats". He said that a part of the PD would split off, "perhaps not a majority". The party has already lost 3-5 million voters, he said. "I hope that there is no split," D'Alema said, but added that "if a new party is formed on the left it will certainly get over 10% of the vote. I say so because I have had surveys done".

