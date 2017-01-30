Scrap 'Dracula', end party of taxes - Renzi (2)

Rome, January 30 - The Democratic Party (PD) must definitively scrap its image as a tax-and-spend party, PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday. "To win the wager of taxes we must scrap the Dracula model which for years underlay centre-left governments...bet on a friendly tax system, as we have done," said Renzi, who stressed the government must "lower taxes, boost an intelligent fight on tax evasion". Renzi said that, thanks to a new approach, 2016 had been a record year in recouping dodged taxes. Renzi, in charge for two and a half years until a December 4 Constitutional referendum defeat, prided himself on scrapping the unpopular IMU tax on primary residences as well as business tax IRAP, while he was readying to launch the future reduction of personal income tax, IRPEF.