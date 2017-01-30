Milan bourse dives 2.9% to 18,759 pts (2)

Milan, January 30 - The Milan bourse fell 2.95% Monday with the bellwether FTSE-MIB index falling to 18,759 points - the first time it has been below 19,000 points since December 19. Bank stocks were punished, as elsewhere, by worries over a rise in US protectionism and an immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump. UBI lost 7%, while UniCredit fell 6% in the run-up to its capital hike and BPER 4%. Generali fell 3.3% and both Intesa and Mediobanca lost 2.7%. Elsewhere London fell 0.92%, Frankfurt 1.12% and Paris 1.14%.