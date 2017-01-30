Rome

Tennis: Giorgi gets 9-mth ban for refusing Fed Cup

Fined 30,000 euros

Rome, January 30 - The Italian tennis federation (FIT) on Monday banned Camila Giorgi for nine months and fined her 30,000 euros for refusing a call-up for a Fed Cup rubber between Italy and Spain last April. Giorgi will therefore be banned from all FIT events. The explanation of the ban will be issued within 10 days.

