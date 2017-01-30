Vouchers for occasional work only says Poletti (2)

Rome

Vouchers for occasional work only says Poletti

Rome, January 30 - The government is thinking of restoring widely abused work vouchers to their original use only for occasional work, Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said Monday. He stressed "there is a dialogue" with parliament on this. He said the government was ready to talk to trade unions with the aim of framing a law that could avert a union-sponsored referendum on the use of vouchers, which are now often abused for people working long hours and sometimes full-time jobs. The voucher referendum was OK'd by the Constitutional Court earlier this month but there is still time for a law that would void it.

