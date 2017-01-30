Keanu Reeves to appear as special guest at Sanremo

Rome

Rome, January 30 - The American-Canadian actor, producer, and musician Keanu Reeves known for his role as Neo in the science fiction series Matrix will be a star guest at the Sanremo festival. Reports were from the Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Monday. He will likely be there on the most important night, February 8, or the following day and he will talk about himself in an interview. His new film, 'John Wick, Chapter 2', will be in Italian cinemas in March. Various comedians in addition to Maurizio Crozza may be appearing as well, such as Enrico Brignano, Flavio Insinna and Gabriele Cirilli. The Spanish singer Alvaro Soler will also be a guest. He will later be back in Italy for a tour in late February: from 22 to 25 in Milan (Fabrique), February 24 in Rome (Spazio 900) and March 10 in Nonantola (Vox). Supporting Soler will be the Verona-based band he coached to X-Factor success, Soul System.

