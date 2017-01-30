Verona

Hungarian coach crash driver alive,probed for homicide (2)

16 victims, two survivors of Jan 20 crash at Verona

Hungarian coach crash driver alive,probed for homicide (2)

Verona, January 30 - The 52-year-old driver of a Hungarian coach that crashed and burned outside Verona January 20 killing 16 people including 11 minors is alive and has placed under investigation on suspicion of vehicular homicide, judicial sources said Monday. The fact the driver is alive was contained in a report on the DNA from the 16 victims and two survivors who have yet to be identified, the sources said. The bus crashed at a highway exit at Verona East.

