Ex-Tremonti aide Milanese cleared on appeal in ENAV case

Rome, January 30 - A former member of Silvio Berlsconi's now-defunct People of Freedom (PdL) party, Marco Milanese, was cleared Monday on appeal in a case stemming from a wide-ranging probe into contracts granted by the air-traffic control agency ENAV. Milanese, former political advisor to ex-finance minister Giuilio Tremonti, was acquitted of illicit MP funding in the sale of a yacht. The court of first instance had sentenced him to eight months in jail.