Do more to protect migrants from traffickers says CoE (2)

Strasbourg, January 30 - Italy has not yet put in place the measures needed to adequately protect the migrants and refugees that arrive in the country from human traffickers, according to a new Council of Europe (CoE) report. The report by the Council of Europe's Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) called on Rome to take urgent action to combat this problem. It said the number of potential victims in Italy was rising, especially for Nigerian girls and women and unaccompanied minors. Italy is urged to improve the identification of human trafficking victims and to take the necessary measures to tackle the problem of the disappearance of unaccompanied minors. The report, which comes two years after the first evaluation of Italy, is the result of the procedure initiated by GRETA when "it receives reliable information that indicate a situation in which the problems require immediate attention to prevent or limit the number of serious violations by a State of the Anti-Human Trafficking Convention of the Council of Europe".