Rome

Italian firms seek specialized personnel to fill jobs

Engineers and architects in high demand

Rome, January 30 - Enterprises will be hiring in the first three months of this year but are looking for previous experience and specializations in applicants and they may not be able to find them, according to a forecast by the 'information system' of the Italian Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Handicraft and Agriculture (Unioncamere) and the labor ministry. The system, called Excelsior, provides forcecasts on labour market trends and needs of enterprises. The gap between demand and supply was seen in the private sector. In the quarter underway, some 22% of all the jobs expected to be filled require applicants with qualifications, compared to 17% in 2016. Some 15% of the jobs to be filled this quarter are for technicians, while 40% are for semi-qualified (15% for clerical positions and 25% for trade and services). The demand for workers is at 24% and non-qualified personnel at 13%. The most difficult to fill are those for specialized professions (40%) technical ones (almost 30%) and specialized workers (25%). At the top of the list are engineers, architects and similar figures, which are difficult to find in 56% of the cases. Following are managers. specialists in physical and natural sciences (49%), health specialists (46%) and specialists in economic and management sciences (41%).

