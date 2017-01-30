Vatican City

Pope praying for victims of Québec mosque attack

Francis receives Cardinal La Croix

Pope praying for victims of Québec mosque attack

Vatican City, January 30 - Pope Francis spoke to Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, archbishop of Québec, after presiding over Mass at the Santa Marta residence in the Vatican on Monday and promised he was praying for the victims of an attack on a mosque in the Canadian city, the Vatican press office said. Lacroix, who was on a visit to Rome, returned to Canada after the meeting. During the encounter the pope stressed "the importance of remaining united in prayer, Christians and Muslims".

