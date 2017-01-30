Rugby: Italy don't risk Six Nations 'relegation'

London, January 30 - Italy do not risk losing their place in the Six Nations, tournament Chief Executive John Feehan said on Monday. The Azzurri have come last in 11 of the 17 Six Nations that they have taken part in since 2000 and there have been calls from some critics for a relegation-promotion system to be introduced, with nations like Georgia and Romania pushing for a chance in it. "In the short to medium term there is not any genuine likelihood of that happening," Feehan told the BBC. "Some comments are very unfair about Italy. "We think they have been a good addition to the Championship since they have entered. "They have improved dramatically but other teams have improved dramatically - it's a relative thing. "It's not that long ago they beat South Africa in the autumn series so they are capable of beating anyone on their day and worthy participants. "We are very happy with how the Italians are approaching things. "There is a long way to go in terms of being competitive to win the title. "But on any given day they can beat any of the sides and they have done that, apart from England". Italy open their 2016 Six Nations campaign, their first under new coach Conor O'Shea, against Wales in Rome on Sunday.