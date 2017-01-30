Rome

Latin at Classico, maths at Scientifico (2)

Maturità exams start June 21

Rome, January 30 - Liceo classico students will have to do their second written test on Latin while Liceo scientifico students have been given mathematics, Education Minister Valeria Fedeli announced Monday. Business management was set for technical and professional high schools. This year's school-leaving exams, for the high-school diploma (maturità), start on June 21.

