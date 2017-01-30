Milan

Luxottica takes over Brazil's Oticas Carol for 110 mn (2)

One of country's most important optical franchisors

Luxottica takes over Brazil's Oticas Carol for 110 mn (2)

Milan, January 30 - Italian eyewear giant Luxottica said Monday that it has signed an agreement with the current shareholders of Óticas Carol to buy 100% of one of Brazil's largest optical franchisors. Established in 1997, Óticas Carol sells a broad range of prescription frames and sunglasses at around 950 locations, with annual system sales of approximately Euro 200 million. "Brazil is a great country, one we have believed in and operated in for 25 years," Leonardo Del Vecchio, Executive Chairman of Luxottica Group, said in a company statement. "With this transaction, we take one step further in completing our vertically integrated business model, which has shown many benefits for all our consumers".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Addio a Nino Pisani

L'ultimo saluto
a Nino Pisani

Il cadavere è di un consigliere comunale

Il cadavere è di un dipendente comunale

Arrestato il latitante Antonino Pesce

Arrestato il latitante Antonino Pesce

Il video del rogo in via T. Cannizzaro

Il video del rogo
in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme
in via T. Cannizzaro

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive