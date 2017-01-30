Luxottica takes over Brazil's Oticas Carol for 110 mn (2)

Milan
30/01/2017
Milan, January 30 - Italian eyewear giant Luxottica said Monday that it has signed an agreement with the current shareholders of Óticas Carol to buy 100% of one of Brazil's largest optical franchisors. Established in 1997, Óticas Carol sells a broad range of prescription frames and sunglasses at around 950 locations, with annual system sales of approximately Euro 200 million. "Brazil is a great country, one we have believed in and operated in for 25 years," Leonardo Del Vecchio, Executive Chairman of Luxottica Group, said in a company statement. "With this transaction, we take one step further in completing our vertically integrated business model, which has shown many benefits for all our consumers".
