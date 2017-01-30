ECB wants UniCredit plan on NPLs by end of Feb

Rome
30/01/2017
Rome, January 30 - The European Central Bank has asked UniCredit to present its strategy to deal with its non-performing loans by February 28, 2017, the Italian bank's registration document for a 13-billion-euro capital increase said on Monday. The bank said that it has signed two separate agreements, one with Fortress and one with Pimco, to transfer two portfolios of NPLs to a new entity that it will have a minority stake in. The transaction regards 17 billion euros in NPLs.
