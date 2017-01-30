2016 growth up 0.9%, UPB (2)

Rome, January 30 - GDp growth in 2016 will end up at 0.9% compared to the government's latest estimate of 0.8% and an "acceleration" is needed to reach the 1% target this year, the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Monday. The recovery is proceeding "at a moderate pace" in Italy, the UPB said. But it said 2017 had opened with greater uncertainty and the first quarter should see a quarterly rise of 0.1%, and 0.7% over the year. Reaching 1% this year, therefore, would "require an acceleration with average GDP rises of 0.4% starting from the second quarter".