Man dies of meningitis in Vibo Valentia hospital

Vibo Valentia, January 30 - A 50-year-old man has died of meningitis in hospital in the southern Italian city of Vibo Valentia, sources said on Monday. A series of recent cases of the disease, many of which have been fatal, have caused widespread public alarm in Italy. The dead man, Giuseppe Iannazzo, was the owner of a restaurant in Lamezia Terme. He was admitted to hospital in Lamezia Terme two weeks ago and then transferred to the contagious diseases department in Vibo. He passed away on Friday but the news only came out on Monday.