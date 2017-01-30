Vibo Valentia

Man dies of meningitis in Vibo Valentia hospital

Series of cases has caused alarm

Man dies of meningitis in Vibo Valentia hospital

Vibo Valentia, January 30 - A 50-year-old man has died of meningitis in hospital in the southern Italian city of Vibo Valentia, sources said on Monday. A series of recent cases of the disease, many of which have been fatal, have caused widespread public alarm in Italy. The dead man, Giuseppe Iannazzo, was the owner of a restaurant in Lamezia Terme. He was admitted to hospital in Lamezia Terme two weeks ago and then transferred to the contagious diseases department in Vibo. He passed away on Friday but the news only came out on Monday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Addio a Nino Pisani

L'ultimo saluto
a Nino Pisani

Il cadavere è di un consigliere comunale

Il cadavere è di un dipendente comunale

Arrestato il latitante Antonino Pesce

Arrestato il latitante Antonino Pesce

Il video del rogo in via T. Cannizzaro

Il video del rogo
in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme
in via T. Cannizzaro

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive