FDI in Europe reached record levels in 2015 – EY

Rome
30/01/2017
Rome, January 30 - Europe is still able to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) according to international accounting and professional services firm EY. "FDI in Europe reached record levels in 2015, with over 5,000 operations (+14%) and the creation of nearly 220,000 new jobs (+17%)," said EY in its 2016 European Attractiveness Survey. The United States was the largest investor in Europe, but Asia "is increasing its activity" with "+13%" in investment and "over 37,000 jobs created in 2015", read the report. The growth prospects and investment opportunities offered by Mediterranean countries will be at the centre of the second Strategic Growth Forum Mediterranean organised by EY in Rome on February 9 and 10.
