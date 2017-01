'Ndrangheta boss Pesce's arrest hailed as major success

Reggio Calabria, January 30 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti has described as "an investigative success" the arrest of fugitive mobster Antonino Pesce, a member of Calabria's powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia, on Sunday. Pesce, 34, was arrested in an apartment in the port city of Gioia Tauro on charges of mafia association and international drug trafficking. He had been on the run since July 2016.