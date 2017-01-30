Talk of possible split in PD of Gentiloni, Renzi

Rome, January 30 - Two senior members of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) have made comments that have sparked talk of a possible split within the centre-left group. The comments were made at the weekend by ex-premier Massimo D'Alema and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano. D'Alema is a member of a left-wing minority that frequently opposes PD leader Matteo Renzi, who stayed on at the helm of the party after quitting as premier in December following the rejection of his flagship Constitutional reform in a referendum. Former Communist D'Alema talked of ructions if Renzi keeps pressing for early elections before a new election law is passed to harmonize the systems used for the Lower House and the Senate. Former Renzi supporter Emiliano, meanwhile, threatened legal action if the PD does not hold a congress before the next election. Deputy PD Secretary Lorenzo Guerini dismissed that threat. "The only ones not respecting the (PD) stature are those who don't read it," Guerini said. "The congress is called by the national assembly, not by the secretary and it should take place, according to article five, in December 2017". Some PD members have called for an early congress so the party can consider the direction it needs to take following the No vote in the referendum.