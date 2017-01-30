Rome

Talk of possible split in PD of Gentiloni, Renzi

Former premier D'Alema, Puglia Governor Emiliano talk tough

Talk of possible split in PD of Gentiloni, Renzi

Rome, January 30 - Two senior members of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) have made comments that have sparked talk of a possible split within the centre-left group. The comments were made at the weekend by ex-premier Massimo D'Alema and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano. D'Alema is a member of a left-wing minority that frequently opposes PD leader Matteo Renzi, who stayed on at the helm of the party after quitting as premier in December following the rejection of his flagship Constitutional reform in a referendum. Former Communist D'Alema talked of ructions if Renzi keeps pressing for early elections before a new election law is passed to harmonize the systems used for the Lower House and the Senate. Former Renzi supporter Emiliano, meanwhile, threatened legal action if the PD does not hold a congress before the next election. Deputy PD Secretary Lorenzo Guerini dismissed that threat. "The only ones not respecting the (PD) stature are those who don't read it," Guerini said. "The congress is called by the national assembly, not by the secretary and it should take place, according to article five, in December 2017". Some PD members have called for an early congress so the party can consider the direction it needs to take following the No vote in the referendum.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Addio a Nino Pisani

L'ultimo saluto
a Nino Pisani

Il cadavere è di un consigliere comunale

Il cadavere è di un dipendente comunale

Arrestato il latitante Antonino Pesce

Arrestato il latitante Antonino Pesce

Il video del rogo in via T. Cannizzaro

Il video del rogo
in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme in via T. Cannizzaro

Appartamento in fiamme
in via T. Cannizzaro

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive