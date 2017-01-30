EU against discrimination says EC after Trump ban

Brussels, January 30 - European Commission Spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said Monday that the EU was against discrimination following United States President Donald Trump's decision to impose a ban on the entry of refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. "This is the European Union and we do not discriminate on the basis of nationality, race or religion, not just for asylum, but for any other policy," said Schinas. "The Commission and President (Jean-Claude) Juncker have constantly reiterated our attachment to these principles".