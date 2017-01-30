Cairo

Sisi wants Regeni killer, Egyptian committee No.2

President has given 'order' to prosecutor general

Cairo, January 30 - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi wants to find the people who tortured and murdered Italian researcher Giulio Regeni last year, the deputy head of the Egyptian parliament's foreign affairs committee, Tarek El Khouly, said Monday. "I think there is a order from the Egyptian political leaders, from the president in person, to the general prosecutor to discover who killed Regeni, whoever that may be," El Khouly told ANSA.

