Mattarella tells quake mayors they have 'right' to aid (2)

Camerino
30/01/2017
Camerino, January 30 - President Sergio Mattarella told mayors from the towns hit by the recent series of earthquakes in central Italy that "you have the right to all the help possible". The head of State was speaking during a visit to the Marche town of Camerino for the start of the local university's academic year Filippo Saltamartini, the mayor of Cingoli, one of the quake-hit towns, snubbed Monday's meeting in protest. "I thought we would be able to dialogue with the president, but only a representative is allowed to speak," said Saltamartini. "We are forced to listen, while the problems go unsolved".
