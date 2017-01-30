Milan

CONSOB OKs UniCredit registration doc ahead of capital hike

Bank shares trading down 5.5% after suspension

CONSOB OKs UniCredit registration doc ahead of capital hike

Milan, January 30 - Stock market regulator CONSOB on Monday approved the registration document prepared by UniCredit for potential investors in view of its 13 billion euro capital hike. Partial subscription could have "a significant negative impact on the economic, asset and financial situation" of Italy's second biggest bank such as to "compromise the existence of the prerequisites for continuing business", the document read. In this event, Unicredit could be subject to "invasive" intervention by the European Central Bank. Unicredit shares were trading down 5.5% on Monday morning after being readmitted following suspension due to volatility. UniCredit is among several Italian banks seeking to shore up their finances. The 13-billion euro capital increase was approved by shareholders earlier this month.

