Do more to protect migrants from traffickers-CoE tells Italy

(ANSAmed) - Strasbourg, January 30 - Italy has not yet put in place the measures needed to adequately protect the migrants and refugees that arrive in the country from human traffickers, according to a new Council of Europe report. The report by the Council of Europe's Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) called on Rome to take urgent action to combat this problem. It said the number of potential victims in Italy was rising, especially for Nigerian girls and women and unaccompanied minors.