Salvini would like Trump-like ban in Italy

Rome, January 30 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini has hailed United States President Donald Trump's entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority States, adding he would like something similar in Italy. "I'd like what Trump's doing on the other side of the ocean done here too," Salvini said Sunday. He returned to the issue on Monday, saying people protesting against Trump were in "bad faith". "They voted, Trump won and he's just doing what he promised in the election campaign," he added.