Gentiloni 'close' to Canadian Muslims after shooting (2)

Rome, January 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday expressed the solidarity of the Italian government with Canada's Muslim community after the Québec mosque shooting on Sunday in which six people were killed and eight injured. "The Italian government is close to the victims, relatives and Canadian Muslim community, as well as the government and Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau," Gentiloni said. "It is also a way of confirming our closeness and solidarity with the vast majority of Muslims living in our countries and cities who reject fundamentalist terrorism of which they are often the victims and targets," he added after meeting new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani. Two people have been arrested in connection with the Sunday evening attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in the Ste-Foy neighbourhood.